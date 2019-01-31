HOUSTON — You may have seen the headlines, Israeli scientists claim they've made a big breakthrough and will likely develop a cure for cancer in a year, but U.S. experts say don't get excited just yet.

Let's connect the dots.

First up, what the scientists say they have found. It's called a multi-target toxin and the researchers say it acts like a cancer antibiotic. The approach makes sure cancer cells can't escape treatment by mutating.

But U.S. cancer experts say this announcement is way too soon. This treatment has only been tested on mice and there have been a lot of promising treatments that failed when it came time to test them on humans.

Plus, it's often takes more than 10 years for an experimental drug to make it to market.

So while this could be good news, it's way too early to celebrate.