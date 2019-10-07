The World Health Organization released new screen time guidelines this Spring. They say kids are spending too much time in front of screens and not enough time playing.

However, too much screen time can also cause serious eye damage.

“I have a 9-year-old little patient who has awful dry eyes because he’s not blinking,” said Anita Ticak Renton, Associate Professor at University of Houston’s College of Optometry.

Dry eyes aren’t the only side effect of screen time. The glare from computer screens can cause fatigue. The blue light from smartphones reduces melatonin in your body, so it’s hard to fall asleep.

It also may be impacting near-nearsightedness in children.

“Near-nearsightedness, or myopia, is becoming a huge epidemic. By 2050, 50 percent of the world’s population – we’re talking 5 billion people – are going to be near-sighted. We’re seeing it more and more in young kids,” Ticak Renton said. “It’s actually shown that being outside and getting natural light is protective of being near-sighted. When you’re on your screen, most kids are inside. It’s taking us away from the natural way we would use our eyes.”

Experts recommend limiting little one’s screen time:

Children 0-2 years old: no screen time

Children 2-5 years old: one hour a day

Children 5+: a maximum of 2-3 hours a day

