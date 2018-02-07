An investigation is underway after 56 people in Texas got sick due to a parasite caused by contaminated food or water.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says a parasite called Cyclospora is an intestinal illness that causes watery diarrhea lasting a few days to a few months

Additional symptoms may include:

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Weight loss

Abdominal cramps

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Vomiting

Low fever

Officials say symptoms may come and go multiple times over a period of weeks or months.

People with symptoms related to Cyclospora should contact their health care provider for treatment right away.

DSHS recommends thoroughly washing all fresh produce, but that may not eliminate the risk because Cyclospora can be very difficult to wash off. Officials say cooking will kill the parasite.

The infection is generally not transmitted directly from person-to-person.

There were 319 cases of cyclosporiases in Texas reported last year.

Past outbreaks in the U.S. have been associated with consumption of imported fresh produce, including fresh pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas, and mesclun greens. Texas has had multiple outbreaks linked to cilantro.

