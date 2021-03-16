Texas Medical Board clears Houston doctor accused of stealing COVID vaccine, drops investigation

But the doctor's attorney says the Harris County District Attorney's Office is still pursuing a criminal indictment from a Grand Jury.

HOUSTON — The Texas Medical Board has informed Dr. Hasan Gokal that it is dropping its investigation of him after it found insufficient evidence that he violated the Medical Practice Act, representatives of the doctor say.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from a Feb. 17 broadcast — "Houston doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vial speaks out"

The medical board told KHOU 11 News that it cannot confirm or deny any investigation information, but Dr. Gokal’s representatives provided a copy of the state’s letter.

KHOU 11's David Gonzalez is working on this story today and will have more on our 5 p.m. newscast — check back for updates

The March 9th letter stated Gokal “appeared to have administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients that were properly consented, in the eligible patient category, and they were given doses that would have otherwise been wasted.”

The medical board told KHOU 11 it would only issue a public statement about an investigation if there was disciplinary action taken.

The Houston-area doctor was accused of stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020 from a Harris County Public Health District distribution site. He was then fired and charged with a crime — a charge that a judge later dropped.

Dr. Gokal says he used the shots on those who met the state's qualifications

Shortly after he was fired, Dr. Gokal argued the shots were going to go to waste, so he found people who met the state’s qualifications for the vaccine before the vial shelf life expired. The initial story about the criminal charge against him and his later response with the full story made national headlines.

While a judge dismissed the original criminal charge, Dr. Gokal’s representatives note that the Harris county District Attorney’s Office “continue preparations to present the case to a Grand Jury in the hopes of securing a criminal indictment against Dr. Gokal.”

Dr. Gokal says the board’s letter shows that, at the time, there were no written protocols on what to do with coronavirus vaccine doses that were going to waste, and instead he relied on the state’s guidance to not let any end up in the trash.

“Dr. Gokal proceeded to find and administer the vaccine, at his own time and expense, to eligible recipients before the doses expired at approximately 1 a.m. on December 30, 2020,” stated a press release.

In a legal limbo and without work

The doctor’s attorney says he remains in a “legal limbo’’ and is unable to work while the county pursues a criminal case.