'Step in the right direction' | Father of diabetic children says more needs to be done after Eli Lilly announces insulin price drop

HOUSTON — After pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced plans to make insulin more affordable, one Houston-area father of three said the move is long overdue and that more needs to be done.

Craig Boncler's three sons all need insulin to survive. They have type 1 diabetes.

"This is a really rough disease. I've spent many nights in the hospital with my kids where things went sideways," Boncler said.

Five years ago, he asked the community for help as he was struggling to pay for insulin and keep his business afloat. Wednesday, Boncler said it's still difficult to keep up with the cost.

"We were spending hundreds of dollars a month on diabetes supplies," he said.

Research has shown that prices for insulin have more than tripled in the past two decades. Now, Eli Lilly is cutting prices for some insulin by 70%, starting in October.

"We're also today announcing that we're capping patient out-of-pocket costs for insulin," Eli Lilly CEO and Chairman David Ricks said. "Lilly will automatically provide an out-of-pocket cap of $35 at the majority of retail pharmacies in the United States for people with commercial insurance who use the Lilly insulin."

Boncler said this is something that should've happened a long time ago.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," he said. "They need to pull the rest of the industry along with them."

President Joe Biden has pushed for a price cap for a while.

"Once one major carrier or one major operator changes it, it changes everything. So I think we made a lot of progress," the president said.

But Boncler said there's a lot more to diabetes than just insulin, like medical supplies, equipment, doctor visits and emergency visits that all add up.

"Parents, they budget for groceries. They budget for clothes. We've got to budget for medical expenses times three kids, every month, every paycheck," he said.

Currently, there's no cure for diabetes. Boncler said that's what his kids and others like them really need.

"This is a serious issue. We need a cure," he said.