MD Anderson researchers find breakthrough treatment for inflammatory breast cancer

HOUSTON — Inflammatory Breast Cancer is particularly aggressive. In fact, statistics show only half of people diagnosed will live beyond five years, but research at MD Anderson is bringing new hope to patients.

Dr. Rugaya Abaza is a surgical resident at the University of Florida Medical School in Jacksonville. Last year, she spotted a breast that was red and swollen but had no lump on a 24 year old.

It turned out to be stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, or IBC, which had already spread to the lymph nodes.

Rugaya Abaza was that patient.

“Since it’s stage 4," Abaza said. "Am I palliative (pain management only)? Am I curative? What should I expect? Do I need to drop out of residency and travel the world because I have 4 more months? What am I looking at?”

That night she saw her parents and told them.

“There's something really important I need to tell you about," she said. "I'm pretty sure they thought I was going to tell them I was getting married.”

Abaza laughs recalling she said, “Oh I’m gonna crush you, sorry!”

She considered treatment at Harvard, Sloan Kettering and the Mayo Clinic, but ended up at MD Anderson in Houston.

“I knew that my case was very complex," she said. "I knew from the research my case was going to be very aggressive, and this was not a case just anybody could handle.”

Abaza arrived at MD Anderson in January 2020 for a clinical trial using a colon cancer drug to target a protein prevalent in IBC.

Dr. Naoto Ueno is a world-renown breast cancer researcher.

“We found when we suppress this, target the EGFR protein, it actually shrinks inflammatory breast cancer more than any other drugs,” he said.

In an earlier study, that drug Panitumumab, plus chemotherapy, plus a mastectomy gave a startling result. Forty-two percent of patients had a pathological clear result. That means no disease was found in their tissue samples. That's compared to just 12 percent who had PCR when using chemo alone.

Panitumumab also triggers t-cells which fight the tumor.

Ueno says it makes surrounding tissue “more prone to respond to immunotherapy, creating the right immune system.”

If the FDA approves the use of immunotherapy in the spring of 2021, a new test could begin.

That would add immunotherapy to the current cocktail of Panitumumab, chemotherapy and a mastectomy. Researchers call that possibility “exciting”.

Ueno this work is very personal.

“I myself am a cancer patient,” he said.

He survived two types of cancer; of the bone and blood. Today, both patient/physicians Drs. Ueno and Abaza, now 26, are currently disease free and deeply grateful to be a part of this research.

“I plan on living a million more years, or as many as I can get,” Abaza said.