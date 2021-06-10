Summer survival guide: What to do if you get heat exhaustion or heat stroke

We all know summertime means bad hair days and high electric bills, but it can also cause heat-related health issues.

HOUSTON — Houston’s heat and humidity can be downright brutal, and they can also make you sick.

Everyone should know the symptoms and how to treat dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The CDC warns that high body temperatures from heat stroke can lead to organs shutting down, brain damage or even death.

When it comes to heat-related illnesses, senior citizens, babies and children up to 4 years old are the most vulnerable. People who are overweight or have heart and respiratory illnesses are also at higher risk.

“I estimate more than 90% of heat-related health complaints can be avoided if you’re aware of the dangers and follow the necessary advice. It’s often about using common sense, which can slip our minds when we’re feeling hot and bothered,” said Deepa Iyengar with UTHealth.

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Heat exhaustion can then lead to heat stroke when the body is no longer able to produce sweat, meaning it can’t cool down. Your body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher in 10 to 15 minutes.

Symptoms of heat stroke

Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Throbbing headache

Nausea

Confusion

Fast, strong pulse

Fainting

How to treat heat stroke

Call 911

Move the person to a cooler place

Use cool cloths or bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Be sure you check on elderly family, friends and neighbors to make sure they’re staying cool this summer.

And don't forget your four-legged family members! Here are some tips to keep pets safe in the heat.