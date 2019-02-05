It turns out being stressed out while pregnant could have some unintentional benefits for your kids. Let’s connect the dots.

This is from a new study out of a Swedish university. They looked at more than 100 mothers that were exposed to some pretty stressful situations. We’re talking gang violence and abuse.

And while the mothers did suffer consequences like depression and PTSD but their babies actually benefitted. Researchers found the children were more resilient and suffered fewer psychological problems as they aged.

So why is this significant? Besides helping ease the mind of stressed out moms-to-be everywhere, it also contradicts previous research. Other studies have suggested babies born to stressed out moms suffer behavioral problems and even autism.

So while more research needs to be done, it is at least a ray of hope in this stressed out world.

