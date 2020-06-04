HOUSTON — At least 1,145 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed in Houston, city officials said Monday.

Establishing free testing centers, responding to local emergencies and enforcing state and municipal orders; Houston employees are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus among residents.

But the frontline is not immune.

RELATED: Mayor Turner calls for 'City of Houston, Day of Prayer' Thursday

RELATED: Houston mayor, Astros Foundation collecting spare masks, gloves and other PPE during donation drive at Minute Maid

Mayor Sylvester Turner and city leaders have released several numbers on the coronavirus and its impact on first responders and other municipal workers in Houston.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NUMBERS (as of April 6)

125 HPD employees quarantined (105 officers, 24 non-officers)

123 HPD employees tested (109 officers, 4 non-officers)

24 officers have tested positive

4 officers have returned back to work

One HPD officer had been hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, but at last report, his condition is improving and he is no longer on a ventilator.

Currently, the department is awaiting test results for 51 officers.

HOUSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT NUMBERS

220 firefighters are in quarantine (30 quarantined at city-provided facility)

19 firefighters tested positive

5 have reported back to work

One firefighter has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Currently, firefighters are required to do a wellness assessment before each shift.

Meanwhile, at least six METRO employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

In Harris County, 23 sheriff's office employees have tested positive for coronavirus, including one sheriff's deputy who is hospitalized in critical condition.

Houston, and the rest of the nation, are in a critical time in the coronavirus epidemic. Up until this point, Turner said he believes the city has done an effective job in its efforts to combat the virus.

"I want to stress the month of April is going to be a critical time, not just for our city, but quite frankly for our country as well," Turner said. "The health experts tell us they expect to see the number of positive cases, and sadly, even the number of deaths, to rise in the next seven to 10 days."

RELATED: 23 Harris County Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Houston METRO police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.