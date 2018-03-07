Will Hargen was 17 and carrying a secret only he knew. When he asked his mom, Tracy, "Hey mom, can we talk?" she thought her all-American, high school junior was feeling typical teenage stress.

"But then when he said, 'I'm depressed. I mean, I'm seriously depressed and have been for a long time,' that blew me away," Tracy told CBS News' Mark Strassmann. "He was upbeat, he was getting up every day, he was involved in his activities. So it was confusing. And I'm thinking', 'What's he talking about 'I'm depressed.'"

Her first reaction was denial -- not of his feelings -- but that she wouldn't have noticed. But Will says he has felt blue since he was nine.

"Joy really wasn't there much. It wasn't that I started to become sad more often, I just started to become apathetic," Will explained. "I simply told her, 'Look, for as long as I can remember, I've been very depressed… It was a lot of unknown to me, so trying to describe it to her was difficult. But I knew that this wasn't normal, and I knew that I was miserable."

It's estimated more than three million U.S. children age 12 to 17 have at least one major depressive episode per year. That's about one in eight adolescents. Since Will was nine, he thought he needed to just figure it out himself. But when he opened up about his depression, his mother realized her next words mattered.

"So I said to him, 'Thank you so much for telling me. Thank you for trusting me. I can tell this is really hard for you. I just want you to know we're going to be here for you. From here on out, you're not on your own,'" Tracy said.

