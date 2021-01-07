'I feel amazing' | Houston woman shares story of 16-pound breast reduction

It’s now been one week since the life-changing surgery, and Renee Lawrence says she feels "amazing."

HOUSTON — For Renee Lawrence, getting a breast reduction wasn’t cosmetic. It was medically necessary.

The Houston mother’s natural cup size was 36 O.

When KHOU 11 shared her story last week, hundreds of women with similar issues joined the conversation on social media, sharing their stories about living with back and neck pain. Many cheered Lawrence on in her journey towards becoming more comfortable with her body.

It’s now been one week since the life-changing surgery. She went from an “O” to a “D” cup.

“If you had the same symptoms I was having, the same feelings I was having. I’m telling you, you’ll have the same smile as well, because I feel amazing,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said 16 pounds of breast tissue was removed during her breast reduction.

Her plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, said her case involved removing more than 10 times the standard amount of breast tissue.