Second Houston resident confirmed to have monkeypox

Like the first person confirmed to have contracted monkeypox, the latest case recently traveled internationally.

HOUSTON — Another person in Houston has a confirmed case of monkeypox. That’s according to the City of Houston health department.

The health department sent a release out Friday, confirming the second case in the city, and third in the Houston area. Last weekend, the city announced the first case. They say this second case is not related.

According to the city, the person who contracted the second Houston case of monkeypox recently traveled internationally, just like the person with the first case did.

The resident reportedly started experiencing symptoms after the international travel, has a mild illness and is isolating at home.

Anyone who had close contact with the person will be contacted by the health department.

The health department says the threat remains low and that monkeypox doesn’t spread easily between people without close skin-to-skin contact. It can, however, spread through prolonged face-to-face contact or through contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids or through contact of clothing that’s been exposed.

Aside from the two cases in the city of Houston, the Harris County health department also has a confirmed case of monkeypox, making three total in the Houston area. Dallas also has a confirmed case.

Monkeypox symptoms

According to the Houston Health Department, monkeypox usually starts as a flu-like illness, with the infected person experiencing fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion, as well as swollen lymph nodes. One to three days later, they’ll develop a rash.