Houston Health Department offering free mpox vaccines at Pride events

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a possible resurgence of the virus this summer.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is offering free mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, vaccines at various Pride events around the city in June.

HHD staff will be available to administer vaccines and offer health education at the following events:

Protect the H Night - Every Thursday until July 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - 2111 Fannin Street

Community Pride Bash - June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The Montrose Center, 401 Branard Street

Rock the Runway 2023 Fashion Show (Education only) - June 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. - RISE Rooftop, 2600 Travis Street

Council Member Abbie Kamin's Second Annual Families with Pride - June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street

Civic Heart - June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - McGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Road

HHD said people need two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine spaced four weeks apart for the best protection.

“Eighty-six percent effective for two shots, 75% effective for one shot, 0% effective for zero shots,” said gastroenterologist Dr. Carlton Thomas. “The best thing that you can do right now to stay ahead of this if you have any risk factors at all for getting mpox, is to get fully vaccinated.”