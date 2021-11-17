'I am personally offended by her behavior,' Houston Methodist CEO says after doctor comments on treatment of unvaccinated

Dr. Mary Bowden says she was trying to make a point about how unvaccinated patients are treated differently and was suspended.

HOUSTON — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who is getting national attention after resigning from Houston Methodist, defended her actions Wednesday during a press conference.

Neither Bowden or her lawyer would say whether they’re considering suing Houston Methodist. Bowden is an ear, nose and throat doctor.

The hospital suspended Bowden, saying she was spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

CEO and President Dr. Marc Boom also cited the doctor’s use of “vulgar and foul language while expressing her opinions” as another reason.

However, Bowden said she believes Houston Methodist is trying to make an example out of her.

"If they are so confident in their position, let’s see it all," Bowden said. "Let’s see complications, complaints. Let’s see breakthrough cases. Let’s see all their data.”

Bowden said the hospital suspended her after they learned she planned to only treat unvaccinated patients at her private practice.

To clarify, Bowden said she was trying to make a point and would never turn away a patient in need of emergency medical care, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

In response, Boom told us, in part, quote:

“As a physician, I am personally offended by her behavior and by her misleading comments about COVID-19 and our hospital system.”

He also told us hospital leadership invited Dr. Bowden to speak with them, but she resigned before they completed their investigation.

Full statement from Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Marc Boom:

“Houston Methodist Hospital's medical staff leadership decided to suspend and investigate Dr. Bowden for her inappropriate behavior, including spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. As a physician, I am personally offended by her behavior and by her misleading comments about COVID-19 and our hospital system, which has treated more than 25,000 inpatients with COVID-19—vaccinated and unvaccinated. Her claim that Houston Methodist will not treat unvaccinated patients is absolutely false. Houston Methodist cares for all patients and considers every individual a person of sacred worth and value."