Houston hospitals report record number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations

HOUSTON — Although most children fare well if they get COVID-19, the sheer number of people infected with the omicron variant is driving hospitalizations way up too.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID hit an all-time high this week in Texas.

Dr. Jim Versalovic is Pathologist in Chief at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“Just in the past 24 hours, we have set new records in the terms of pediatric hospitalizations. We are well over 70,” said Dr. Versalovic.

The same is happening at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“Whether you’re here because you fell and broke your arm and happen to test positive for COVID, or whether you are here with symptomatic COVID disease and requiring oxygen, potentially critically ill - we have record numbers of both,” said Dr. Michael Chang, UTHealth pediatric infectious disease expert affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Doctors say the children most at risk right now are those too young to get vaccinated.

“What we’re seeing now is we’re seeing way more kids under the age of five, even under the age of two, who are presenting with symptoms like fever. Not necessarily respiratory, but fever and dehydration,” said Dr. Chang.

At Texas Children’s Hospital, new cases broke records too. More than 800 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Doctors say vaccinations, masking, good hand hygiene, and social distancing remain the best ways to protect against COVID-19.