Program working to bring health care resources to underserved communities around Houston

HOUSTON — A new program is working to bring health care resources to underserved communities in the Houston area.
The “Save a Life Health Tour” will make stops at churches in underserved areas, hoping to bring greater health care access to minority communities.
Local activists and pastors joined forces on Thursday to bring free health care services to churches in areas that need it most.
"It’s been rough," said Keith Harvey, 59. "I was a productive person."
Harvey said his health has deteriorated since losing his job 5 years ago.
"Now he’s been recently diagnosed with dementia kidney failure high blood pressure and he’s a diabetic with no health care insurance," his godsister and caretaker, Tanya Dixon, said. “He doesn’t have the health insurance that will qualify him to be able to go into a facility that is well capable of taking care of him."
The program is a joint effort between the NAACP and local pastors.
"Church to church, week after week, the mobile health care unit provided by C&S Cares will be on church campuses throughout the entire city," said NAACP Houston President Bishop James Dixon.
They’re working with nonprofit C&S Cares to bring health care into these communities.
The nonprofit's mobile health unit will allow people to get health care insurance and see a health care professional at no cost.
"They are not connected to the information that most of them qualify for, most of them qualify for free, but they are not connected to the information," said Michael Crockett with C&S Cares.
It's an effort to address what experts call a growing disparity of people without health insurance, especially among Black and brown communities.
The program will be held at the following locations and dates:
- May 7 - The Community of Faith, located at 1024 Pinemont Drive in Houston
- May 21 - True Worship Cathedral, located at 11295 Homestead Road in Houston
- May 28 - True Love Missionary Baptist Church, located at 21511 Skyla Circle in Humble
- June 4 - First Metropolitan Church, located at 8870 West Sam Houston Parkway N in Houston
- June 11 - Believers Chapel Church, located at 3903 Englewood Street in Houston
- June 18 - Bethel's Baptist Church, located at 14442 Fonmeadow Drive in Houston
- June 25 - Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3215 Kentucky in Houston
- July 2 - The Peoples Church, located at 3710 McHard Road in Missouri City
- July 9 - St. Paul A.M.E. Church, located at 1554 Gears Road in Houston
- July 16 - True Light Baptist Church, located at 7102 North Main in Houston
- July 23 - New Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 9126 Jensen Drive in Houston
- July 30 - Victory International Church, located at 170 Rittenhouse Street in Houston
- August 6 - New Destiny Praise and Worship Center, located at 4170 West Greens Road in Houston
- August 13 - The Word of God Christian Fellowship Church, located at 17902 Telge Road in Cypress
- August 20 - Southwest Community Baptist Church, located at 14880 Bellaire Boulevard in Houston
- August 27 - Spring Antioch Baptist Church, located at 27310 Oak Street in Spring
- September 3 - Holman Street Baptist Church, located at 3501 Holman Street in Houston
- September 10 - Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4637 Gano Road in Houston
- September 17 - Windsor Village methodist Church, located at 6000 Heatherbrook in Houston
- September 24 - Abundant Life Cathedral, located at 11230 Harwin in Houston