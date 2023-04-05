Program working to bring health care resources to underserved communities around Houston

The “Save a Life Tour” will make stops at churches in underserved areas, hoping to bring greater health care access to minority communities.

HOUSTON — A new program is working to bring health care resources to underserved communities in the Houston area.

Local activists and pastors joined forces on Thursday to bring free health care services to churches in areas that need it most.

"It’s been rough," said Keith Harvey, 59. "I was a productive person."

Harvey said his health has deteriorated since losing his job 5 years ago.

"Now he’s been recently diagnosed with dementia kidney failure high blood pressure and he’s a diabetic with no health care insurance," his godsister and caretaker, Tanya Dixon, said. “He doesn’t have the health insurance that will qualify him to be able to go into a facility that is well capable of taking care of him."

The program is a joint effort between the NAACP and local pastors.

"Church to church, week after week, the mobile health care unit provided by C&S Cares will be on church campuses throughout the entire city," said NAACP Houston President Bishop James Dixon.

They’re working with nonprofit C&S Cares to bring health care into these communities.

The nonprofit's mobile health unit will allow people to get health care insurance and see a health care professional at no cost.

"They are not connected to the information that most of them qualify for, most of them qualify for free, but they are not connected to the information," said Michael Crockett with C&S Cares.

It's an effort to address what experts call a growing disparity of people without health insurance, especially among Black and brown communities.

The program will be held at the following locations and dates: