Flu season hitting harder than in previous years in Houston, experts say

Experts are continuing to encourage people to get the flu shot now, especially young children and elderly family members who are at a higher risk.

HOUSTON — Flu activity has been high both across the country and locally in Houston.

Experts said this is the highest it has been in at least five years, but the Houston Health Department said we may have hit our peak for now.

However, they do expect another spike just after the holidays.

"This season was the worst," said Laura Jacinto, who said she just got over the flu. "I was out for a whole week and a whole week and I was in bed all day."

Laura chose not to get the flu vaccine, saying she never felt like she needed it.

"The flu season this year has been worse than all the other times we had flus," she said. "I thought I had COVID again because it was so bad."

And the experts agree. They say it's the worst they've seen it in years.

"This year, it came on very heavy, strong, very fast," said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department.

He said fewer flu cases in recent years is playing a part.

"Those who would have gotten infected a year or two ago had some degree of immunity," Persse said. "This year. there is no immunity because they didn’t have it."

Persse went on to say that although it appears cases in the Houston area appear to have peaked three weeks ago, we're still not out of the woods.

"We generally will see flu rise after the holidays," he said.

It's why experts are continuing to encourage people to get the flu shot now, especially young children and elderly family members who are at a higher risk.

So far, there have been four pediatric deaths reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services since October.

"Even though we are well into the influenza season, we have all the way until March," Persse said.

More information on how you can get a flu shot from the Houston Health Department can be found on their website.