'We’re maxed out' | Houston clinic performing 15 vasectomies every day

HOUSTON — More men are seeking birth control now that abortions are banned again in states like Texas.

Vasectomy providers have reported significant spikes since the Supreme Court decision.

"Vasectomies have been very popular for guys over many, many years," The Y Factor clinic founder Dr. Russel Williams said. "Now, there’s just an explosion.”

Clinics across the nation, especially in states with abortion bans, report interest and actual vasectomies have risen up to 40% in recent weeks.

"After having my third child, it was kind of like a surprise, I decided to move forward doing a vasectomy,” patient Luis Lerma said.

Lerma is also an employee at The Y Factor and said the side effects of birth control available to his wife outweighed any temporary discomfort for him.

"It’s not like a needle going in," Lerma said. "But it does feel like a rubber band hits the area.”

Vasectomies are said to be more than 99% effective and basically keep sperm from combining with semen.

The procedure should result in no noticeable changes in the bedroom post-procedure.

That's something Williams said many more men are learning.

“I do about 10 vasectomies a day, five days a week," Williams said. "And, now, we’re maxed out at 15 vasectomies per day and we’re seeing if we can’t do more vasectomies per day.”