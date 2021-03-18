Check out these holistic methods to help you sleep

"I believe the two main factors causing insomnia this year are definitely stress and anxiety related," Dr. Stephen Stein said.

HOUSTON — Let's be real, this past year and even now, times are tough. Maybe your bills are piling up, you're struggling to pay rent, or just make ends meet.

Well, worries like that are what might be causing you to toss and turn at night, according to Acupuncturist Dr. Stephen Stein with Balance Houston Acupuncture.

Dr. Stein has a clinic in the Heights, and he helps patients sleep better through holistic methods, like acupuncture.

"When we stimulate these acupuncture points whether with a needle or with message, we're activating these programs to tell your body to hey, please calm things down," he said.

Now we know what some of you are thinking, needles, no way! However, it's not so scary according to Christina Mally, whose been getting treated by Dr. Stein for the last few years.

"Honestly, most of the time I can never feel him put in it," Mally said. "It is so relaxing, normally when I come in here, I go to sleep for like an hour, and then I sleep really well that night too, overall, it's incredibly refreshing and relaxing."

If you're still not convinced, Dr. Stein says to help alleviate insomnia, try acupressure, which is like acupuncture, minus the needles, and the best part, you can do it yourself.

"The first point is here in between the eyebrows, for all these points you'll push or press for 2-3 minutes, the second one is here below the pinky finger, on the wrist crease you'll find a hollow, you'll massage that for about 2-3 minutes on both sides," said Dr. Stein.

Now internal healing is important when it comes to catching some good “Z's” but according to Feng Shui Consultant, Patsy Balacchi who owns and operates Zenotica, your environment makes a big difference too.

"The bed has to be in a stable environment in order for you to sleep better, to rest better, and to actually feel more vibrant," said Balacchi.

Makes sense, since patsy says most people spend a third of their time, in bed.

So, what's feng shui? It's an ancient Chinese practice of arranging pieces of living spaces, to create balance around you. In this case, your bedroom.

To have a more restful night, Patsy says start by getting rid of the clutter.

"So, if you have anything under the bed, if you have clutter behind your door, what is that you're seeing when you first wake up in the morning?" she said.

Second, where you position your bed is key.

"The bed should be in command position, at all times, facing the main entrance," said Balacchi.

Patsy says this helps you stay more grounded. Third, get a headboard.

"That's very important because it creates stability, and I would highly recommend getting a bed made of wood, versus metal," she said.