Helping hand: Neighbors in Cypress band together to track down at-home COVID tests

Through the power of social media and the kindness of neighbors, families are finding the tests they need.

CYPRESS, Texas — Home COVID-19 tests have been nearly impossible to track down for many, but not in one Cypress neighborhood.

Through the power of social media and the kindness of neighbors, families are finding the tests they need.

In the Bridgeland community, moms and dads are taking to Facebook. Families are asking their neighbors for spare tests they may have on hand.

"We had 1 left," said Joellyn Thompson. "It was right before the holidays, and I thought we don't really need ours, so I let her know. She wanted to buy it, and I said, 'You don't need to buy it. Just pay it forward.'"

Just days after Thompson gave away her last at-home test, someone else in her own home came down with symptoms. All of a sudden, she was the one needing help and there were no at-home tests to be found anywhere.

"We started to get a little nervous then," said Thompson.

But on Facebook, her neighbors came through clutch.

"You wouldn't believe the responses we got. We got three or four," said Thompson. "Our family has always believed in pay it forward. And it really did. We gave away one, and then we were offered four. It's just amazing."

It's one small example of strangers stepping up in a small Houston suburb.

"Now I'm just glad the community came together to support each other in times of need," said Thompson.

Home tests may be in short supply, but a reminder that, even in the middle of a pandemic, kindness still overflowing.