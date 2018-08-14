MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County health officials on Tuesday confirmed a second human case of West Nile virus in the county.

Officials say a Montgomery County man in his 60s has been hospitalized for West Nile virus.

Health officials last month confirmed two cases of human West Nile virus: one in Galveston County and one in Montgomery County.

Precinct 3 is spraying affected areas in the south part of Montgomery County.

Officials are encouraging Montgomery County residents to check the treatment activity map or to call (281) 364-4203 for more information on the mosquito abatement program.

When it comes to mosquitoes, be sure to remember the 3-Ds:

Defend – wear EPA-approved insect repellent with DEET in it;

Dress – dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors;

Drain – drain standing water around homes and businesses so that mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not have symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms including headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most people with West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness like encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). Symptoms can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.

