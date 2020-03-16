HOUSTON — The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science has joined the nationwide effort to promote social distancing and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, museum officials announced it will be closing its doors from March 17 - March 20 in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines to limit gatherings to 50 people or less.

They're encouraging guests who may have purchased admission tickets to consider donating the cost to museum. However, if you are looking for a refund on your purchase, you can email the museum at info@thehealthmuseum.org.

"The safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is of the utmost importance, and we have been taking several proactive precautionary measures, implementing rigorous cleaning routines, including discouraging travel to affected areas, asking staff who are sick to stay home, and staying in close communication with health officials. We made this decision in ongoing consultation with public health experts, city and state officials, our peer institutions, and our respective board,” President and CEO John Arcidiacono said.

