Why knowing your family's medical history is so important for your health

HOUSTON — If you want a better picture of your health, you need to know both your personal and family health history.

Dr. Shira Goldstein, a family physician with UT Physicians, said her new patients are always required to fill out an extensive health intake form. But she always follows up with questions beyond what’s on paper.

“Even when patients write nothing, I say, 'Tell me about Mom,'” Dr. Goldstein said. “Is she healthy? How old? What medical issues does she have?”

So just how far up the family tree should you go for this information? Dr. Goldstein said knowing the health history of your parents, siblings and your children is important, and it shouldn’t be limited to only medical conditions.

“Even things that seem insignificant: did someone in the family drown? Or did someone die spontaneously without a known cause? These are important things to know," Dr. Goldstein said.

She said the rising popularity of genetic testing kits has helped people who are adopted, or estranged form blood relatives, connect with family to get the necessary health information. But she said the kits themselves don’t paint an accurate medical picture.

While talking to relatives about their health history can be met with some resistance, it’s important to let them know you are gathering details that could keep you and them healthy.