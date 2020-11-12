Know the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder

If you're feeling down more often during the same season, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

HOUSTON — It’s not unusual to want to hibernate during the winter months, but if you’re feeling more down than usual, year after year, during the same season, you could suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Dr. Andrea Taylor, a licensed clinical psychologist with UT Physicians, says to look out for the following symptoms:

Sleep disturbances

Change in appetite

Fatigue

Feeling inadequate

Weight gain

Inability to concentrate

Loss of interest in things once enjoyed

Thoughts of suicide

Dr. Taylor adds that while SAD is more common in the winter months, it’s possible for people to experience it during spring or summer.

“In the winter months, we see more people experiencing major depressive disorder,” says Dr. Taylor.

“But in the summer months, SAD is often associated with an increase in the diagnosis with those who have bipolar disorder.”

A common recommendation is light therapy: bright light boxes or lamps that produce U-V filtered light.

But Dr. Taylor warns, they should be used under the guidance of a professional.

“People may have sensitive skin conditions, and in some cases, the light can trigger a manic episode,” says Dr. Taylor.