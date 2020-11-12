Know the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder

HOUSTON — It’s not unusual to want to hibernate during the winter months, but if you’re feeling more down than usual, year after year, during the same season, you could suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Dr. Andrea Taylor, a licensed clinical psychologist with UT Physicians, says to look out for the following symptoms:
- Sleep disturbances
- Change in appetite
- Fatigue
- Feeling inadequate
- Weight gain
- Inability to concentrate
- Loss of interest in things once enjoyed
- Thoughts of suicide
Dr. Taylor adds that while SAD is more common in the winter months, it’s possible for people to experience it during spring or summer.
“In the winter months, we see more people experiencing major depressive disorder,” says Dr. Taylor.
“But in the summer months, SAD is often associated with an increase in the diagnosis with those who have bipolar disorder.”
A common recommendation is light therapy: bright light boxes or lamps that produce U-V filtered light.
But Dr. Taylor warns, they should be used under the guidance of a professional.
“People may have sensitive skin conditions, and in some cases, the light can trigger a manic episode,” says Dr. Taylor.
She says with the pandemic is adding an extra layer of isolation that can feed into symptoms of depression, and encourages people to seek professional help.