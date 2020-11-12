Keeping diabetes under control during COVID-19 pandemic

Data show diabetics have more severe cases of COVID-19. Doctors say it's more important than ever to keep your diabetes under control.

70-years old, and a diabetic, Jorge Zambra did everything he could to protect himself against COVID-19.

“I stayed at home, I ordered everything online, and I seldom went out,” says Zambra.

Despite taking precautions, the retiree contracted the virus.

Zambra spent two weeks in the hospital, including eight days in the ICU.

Dexamethasone, a powerful steroid, was part of his treatment.

But it also caused his glucose levels to skyrocket.

“For the first time, I was given insulin,” says Zambra.

“I’m not insulin-dependent, but while I was in the hospital being treated, doctors had to keep my blood sugar at manageable levels.”

It’s been known that diabetics tend to suffer from more severe cases of COVID-19.

Endocrinologist Dr. Philip Orlander, with UT Physicians, says this is common, whether a patient’s diabetes is under control.

But he says doctors have discovered another link between the virus and the chronic disease: people testing positive for COVID, and at the same time, also being diagnosed with diabetes.

“We don’t know if the patient had it (diabetes) before – undiagnosed – or whether the virus itself may have an impact on the pancreas,” says Dr. Orlander.

Dr. Orlander warns that anyone with diabetes, or other chronic illnesses, should be extra cautious, especially as we approach the holidays.