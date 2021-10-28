Health Matters: Healthy foods for babies

A pediatric dietician with UT Physicians has advice on good foods for babies and toddlers to keep them healthy and happy.

HOUSTON — Feeding your children is a roller-coaster, and making sure they eat healthy, nutritious meals, can be a bumpy ride.

Virginia Kosicki, a pediatric dietitian with UT Physicians, says starting off on the right foot is key.

When babies are six months old and can eat solid foods, she suggests starting with pureed fruits, vegetables, and other types of grains, like oatmeal cereal.

"Typically, a lot of parents have started with infant rice cereal because it’s fortified with iron," Kosicki said.

She says rice cereal doesn't have to be the first food, since rice can have high levels of naturally occurring, inorganic arsenic.

Possible food allergies to peanuts, eggs, milk, and shellfish, among other foods, are also a concern for parents. But Kosicki says new data shows it's best to expose babies to small amounts of common food allergens early on.

Another concern: organic vs non-organic food? While organic foods can have fewer chemicals, there are other things to consider.

"Organic is more a personal choice. For example, when it comes to heavy metals in food, organic doesn't necessarily have a lower metal content than non-organic foods."

Kosicki says ultimately, parents need to have patience.

"Even if you think 'Oh, they won't eat that,' don't decide that for them," she advised.