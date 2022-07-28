Health Matters: Juvenile arthritis impacts hundreds of thousands of children

“Juvenile arthritis is an autoimmune condition that effects the joints,” said Dr. Ankur Kamdar, Pediatric Rheumatologist, UT Physicians.

HOUSTON — Arthritis is often thought of as a disease that affects older adults, but juvenile arthritis impacts hundreds of thousands of children.

“Juvenile arthritis is an autoimmune condition that affects the joints,” said Dr. Ankur Kamdar, Pediatric Rheumatologist, UT Physicians.

Experiencing daily pain and stiffness in the morning which begins to improve throughout the day signs of juvenile arthritis. Children suffering from juvenile arthritis often have swollen joints or are unable to move their joints very well.

“This is not an old age arthritis where we think about wear and tear as we age into our senior years,” said Kamdar.

Treatment requires medicine that calms down the immune system. This disease is not rare and can often go undiagnosed, but there is a way to determine the difference between growing pains, and juvenile arthritis.

“Growing pains is a very common pediatric condition. We typically see nighttime pain. For example, a child will wake up in the middle of the night 2, 3, 4 a.m. They report aches and pains mostly in the legs and then they’re completely gone by morning time,” Kamdar said.