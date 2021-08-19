Health Matters: A closer look at uterine fibroids in women

For many women, uterine fibroids can be painful and may interfere with fertility and pregnancy.

HOUSTON — Many women who have gone to their gynecologist may have learned that at some point, they had fibroids. These are non-cancerous growths found on the uterus that can be found during routine pelvic exams.

They typically develop during a woman’s child-bearing years and most of the time are harmless and go away on their own. But for many women, uterine fibroids can be painful and may interfere with fertility and pregnancy.

Uterine fibroids are common. It’s estimated 26 million women in the United States have the non-cancerous tumors that grow in and on the uterus. Many woman don’t have symptoms, but that’s usually influenced by the location, size and number of fibroids.

“Sometimes they can cause heavy menstrual cycles and clotting or a feeling of pelvic fullness,” said Dr. Asha Bhalwal, a gynecologist with UT Physicians.

Fibroids can also affect a person’s urinary and bowel systems, causing the sensation of needing to use the restroom often.

Dr. Bhalwal said about 25 percent of patients require some kind of medical intervention, especially in cases where it can affect fertility.

She said minimally invasive surgery is one option for patients.