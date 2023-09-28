Houston dietitian weighs in on study that links fake sugar to heart disease

A new study says sweeteners like monk fruit and Stevia are linked with heart disease, but a UT Physicians dietitian says, for her, the evidence isn’t there.

HOUSTON — Erythritol is a sugar alcohol that can be found in low-carb, keto-friendly foods, but a new study links the sweetener to heart disease.

Many people rely on erythritol to cut down on sugar intake. It's found in monk fruit and Stevia, but a Cleveland Clinic study published in the journal Nature Medicine found the common artificial sweetener was linked to higher rates of heart attack and stroke.

“I think that these studies are preliminary studies, and that’s something that we need to keep in mind," said Randa Harrell, UT Physicians registered dietitian.

Harrell said these studies are important but may not be looking at patient’s diets in their entirety.

“Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, these are multifactorial conditions that can be affected by a lot of lifestyle and diet factors," she said.

Bottom line -- moderation is the key, according to Harrell.

These sweeteners can help folks who have diabetes because it reduces the amount of sugar intake.

Erythritol has done just that for Shunice Harris who is living with diabetes.

“I’ve lost 24 pounds since March," Harris said.

She has made a lot of changes to her diet to achieve her weight loss goals. She’s increased her protein, cut down on carbs, and fried foods. She’s also cut out sugar and uses Stevia, a sugar replacement.

“Zevias I drink maybe once or twice a week," she said. "Soda prior, was daily.”

Moderation has been paying off for Harris and as a result, she no longer needs high blood pressure medication.

