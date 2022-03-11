Colonoscopy screenings can find pre-cancerous growths that can be removed before they develop into cancer.

HOUSTON — There’s a new study that’s casting some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies.

The New England Journal of Medicine compared no cancer screenings and cancer screenings and found only an 18% lower risk of getting colorectal cancer.

"I honestly think it's an irresponsible study," said Dr. Amit Agarwal, UT Physicians colon and rectal surgeon. "It was randomized but only 42% of the patients or population that was asked to get a colonoscopy actually got one. You can't generalize results based on outcomes that are not true."

Britt Smith said getting a colonoscopy changed her life.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 48.

"Colonoscopy with that visualization where you can go in there, they can actually see it. They can remove the polyps which those are essentially what do become cancer forming," Smith said.

Colorectal cancer is caused by cells growing out of control in the colon or rectum.

It is now recommended that people begin screening for colorectal cancer at the age of 45. That age used to be 50 until 2018 when the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines.

"The sooner you detect it, it's less invasive, like procedures that have to be done like surgery, chemo, radiation or anything like that," Smith said.