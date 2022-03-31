Health Matters: Registered dietician answers common questions about nutrition

If you're trying to eat healthy to lose a few pounds or just want to feel better, these answers to common nutrition questions might help!

HOUSTON — We asked UT Physicians registered dietitian Gladys Ortiz some common questions about healthy eating and diet misconceptions.

How many servings of vegetables should a person eat daily?

“The American Heart Association recommends 5 servings of vegetables per day. When you make a plate, half of it should be fruits and vegetables – that’s a good way to get those servings throughout the day.”

Are frozen fruits and veggies, just as good as fresh versions?

“Yes – especially since they are frozen at their nutritional peak. With frozen fruit, be careful of sugars and syrups that may be added in. With vegetables, be careful of the sauces – like butter sauces and cheese sauces.”

Is sugar toxic?

“No, sugar is not toxic. However, not all sugar is created equally. It’s found naturally in fruit and milk, but it’s best to avoid foods where it’s added, even as a syrup or sweetener.”

Is coconut oil healthy?

“It’s high in saturated fat, which can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. So try other healthy sources of fat, like avocados, nut butters, and fatty fish.”

How can you make sure you’re eating enough protein if you don’t eat meat?