Can Daylight Saving have an effect on mood disorders?

Dr. Andrea Taylor says that SAD can affect someone’s sleep, appetite, concentration and how they feel about themselves. And where you live on the planet seems to make a difference.



“The change in the daylight shift, we see a higher level of Seasonal affective disorder in areas further from the equator,” Dr. Taylor said.



"That gives some indication that exposure to direct sunlight may impact someone experiencing depression in a seasonal pattern," she said.

“But there are ways you can treat SAD, such as light therapy and psychotherapy or through medication. Take advantage of natural sunlight. Try to do things early in the day, getting exposure to sunlight, especially within that first hour of waking up is important.”