COVID-19 long-haulers and the challenges they face

Long-haulers are people who suffer COVID side effects for an extended period of time.

HOUSTON — Rudy Cabrera, a registered nurse who works directly with COVID-19 patients, knew it was only a matter of time until he was diagnosed with it himself.

“I woke up one morning with a high fever, short of breath, and very fatigued,” says Cabrera.

The 52-year old spent seven days in the hospital, receiving medications and oxygen.

But it took several weeks for the virus to clear his body, and even when it did, he continued to feel out-of-breath and fatigued for several more weeks.

Dr. Bela Patel, with UT Physicians, says Cabrera is part of a growing group of COVID-19 “long haulers” – people who suffer the effects of the virus for weeks, even months, after testing negative for it.

Dr. Patel is one of several physicians part of the new “UT Health COVID-19 Center for Excellence,” a clinic that provides support and treatments specifically for post-COVID patients.

“We help address a variety of issues: from cognitive fog to respiratory problems and cardiac issues,” says Dr. Patel.