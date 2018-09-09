HOUSTON — Health department officials are monitoring a disturbing trend in Houston.

New cases of the STD syphilis are way up this year, according to the Houston Health Department.

In the first six months of 2017, 165 people tested positive for syphilis. In the first six months of this year, 263 people tested positive, which is a 59 percent increase.

Houston isn’t alone.

The CDC reports this is the fourth consecutive year of sharp increases in chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis nationwide.

The good news for Houston is gonorrhea and chlamydia are both down about five percent this year.

Still, the Houston Health Department is warning about the spike in syphilis cases.

Experts say the disease is easily treated, but it can go undetected a lot of times.

If untreated, the infection can lead to rashes all over the body. The most serious cases lead to infertility, stillbirth, and increased risk of HIV.

The Houston Health Department is really urging people with multiple sex partners to get tested immediately.

Information on testing sites and syphilis is available by calling the department’s HIV/STD information hotline at 832-393-5010.

