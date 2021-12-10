COVID-19 leading cause of death for Hispanic residents in Harris County last year, report says

Harris County Public Health released new data Thursday about mortality rates and the most common causes of death in the county.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 has been identified as the leading cause of death for Hispanic residents in the Harris County area for 2020, according to a recent report.

Harris County Public Health released new data Thursday breaking down the most common causes of death among Harris County residents.

While coronavirus ranked as the third highest killer among all county residents in 2020, the virus accounted for 22.4 percent of Hispanic deaths, experts said.

HCPH reported more than half of COVID-19 county deaths in 2020 were Hispanic residents.

Last year was the first time COVID-19 deaths were added to the report, which tracked deaths and mortality rates in Harris County between 2016 and 2020.

Researchers said an estimated 32,741 deaths were reported during that time frame, with 3,626 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in 2020 alone. Experts said the increase is proof of the deadly impact of the pandemic.

Despite it appearing in March of 2020, analysts said COVID-19 ranked ninth for the five-year period.

Heart disease and cancer remain the deadliest chronic health conditions in Harris County, accounting collectively for 41.9 percent of all deaths during that period.

The complete list of leading causes of death include:

Heart Disease

Cancer

Accidents

Cerebrovascular Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Septicemia

COVID-19

Kidney Disease

Mortality rates higher among men than women

Taking a closer look at the data, men consistently had a higher mortality rate than women in all five years, according to the report.

Officials said men were more likely to die from heart disease, accidents, chronic lower respiratory disease, suicide, homicide and diabetes. Meanwhile, Cancer, cerebrovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, septicemia, and kidney disease are higher causes of death for women.

Harris County residents live an average of 79.9 years

Researchers found the average life expectancy for a Harris County resident in 2021 is 79.9 years.

The overall age-adjust mortality rate reportedly increased by 21.9 percent in 2020 after being stable or taking a downward trend between 2016 and 2019.