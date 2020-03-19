HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A nursing home resident with underlying health problems has died due to complications linked to the coronavirus, according to Harris County Public Health officials.

The resident was a man between the age of 80 and 90 who was living in a nursing facility on the northwest side of Harris County, outside Houston city limits. He was one of several positive cases confirmed Wednesday in the Harris County area. Officials confirmed he passed away before arriving at the hospital.

His passing marks the first recorded COVID-19 related death in the county.

HCPH is actively investigating the case to confirm who all the resident had close contact with.

This is an indication not just of the fact that we're seeing community spread, but this is also an indication of exactly what the [Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo], the mayor and all of us in the region have been saying-- that this is not just a minor disease, this is a serious disease potentially. Especially, for those who have have risk complications," Dr. Umair A. Shah said during a HCPH news conference Thursday.

He identified high-risk patients as seniors above the age of 60, those with underlying medical conditions as well as those with weak immune symptoms.

Shah said of the five most recent confirm Harris County cases, those patients are doing well and have returned home.

It's important residents work to help flatten the curve by limiting contact with others, especially those who may be demonstrating symptoms, and limiting time spent outside the home or at least in large crowds.

