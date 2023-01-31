Hamlin announces 3 for Heart challenge

Hamlin details the 3 step challenge in the video he shared on his social media, which includes challenging friends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge.

His partnership is with the American Heart Association.

Hamlin details the 3 step challenge in the video he shared on his social media, which includes challenging friends.

The challenge includes watching a video about how to perform CPR, donating to the American Heart Association to fund CPR awareness and challenging three more friends to participate.

So now Damar is challenging Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Michelle Obama to complete it.