Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on upcoming flu season

Abbott will be joined by state legislators, medical experts, and state agency leaders.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable Thursday regarding the state's approach to flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a news conference to follow at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference live on this page or on our social media pages.

The governor's office said it will take place at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by state legislators, medical experts, and state agency leaders.





LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases and 235 newly reported deaths statewide.

Through the first five days in August – Texas is averaging almost 7,895 new cases a day. In July, the worst month of the pandemic so far, the state averaged more than 8,100 cases per day.

Texas' seven-day average positivity rate jumped from 13.88 percent on Aug. 3 to 15.58 percent on Aug. 4, which means for every seven people tested, more than one is positive for coronavirus.