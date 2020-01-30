GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Coronavirus is getting a lot of attention. But experts stress the flu remains the greatest risk to most people in the United States.

Galveston County alone has seen a huge spike in the number of flu cases.

"Unfortunately, this year, we’re seeing a lot more cases,” said Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Health District.

The number of cases in Galveston County has gone from 1,350 during a four month period last flu season to more than 3,800 during the same period this flu season.

A Morbidity Report Summary presented to the county’s board of health Wednesday night showed a big spike in total influenza cases for the 2019 flu season — 5,312 compared to 4,125 the year before — with a steady increase in the number of cases locally four years in a row, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

"It’s hard to know why flu is worse in one season or another," Keiser said. "I mean, flu can be bad for a variety of reasons. It could be the bug itself and that it transmits more easily or it could also be that people’s behavior has a lot to do with it.”

Galveston’s data pretty much mirrors a rise in overall flu cases, according to the CDC.

That agency reported some 15 million so far this flu season across the nation. Flu activity is categorized as “widespread” in all but two states.

"My wife and I both get the high dose senior flu shot,” said Norman Franzke of Galveston.

He said he tries to take other precautions, too.

"Wash my hands a lot, try to east right, and stay away from big crowds,” Franzke said.

Vaccination is not 100 percent effective against the flu.

But Kesier said it greatly reduces the risk of getting it and its severity.

"It’s very good at preventing people from getting extremely ill or dying," Keiser said. "So that’s what we really worry about.”

Harris County Public Health reported a higher-than-normal number of flu cases as well.

Here's more information on prevention: http://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Flu-Season

