Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to his family.

This comes after Willis announced he was stepping away from his decades-long career after he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," his family wrote in a statement.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Dementia is not a specific disease, but rather a term used to describe symptoms that impact your ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with your daily life.

Dementia mainly affects older adults, but it is not a part of normal aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frontotemporal dementia is one of the most common types of dementia, along with Alzheimer's, vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia usually leads to changes in personality and behavior because of the part of the brain it affects, the CDC said. Mayo Clinic explains that frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders and tends to happen between the ages of 40 and 65.

Dementia is treated based on the underlying cause, though some dementias, like Alzheimer's, have no cure.