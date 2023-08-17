Free mental healthcare for students at most public schools in the Houston area

The TCHATT program gives students access to free virtual sessions with a therapist or psychiatrist in a private setting during school hours.

HOUSTON — As more school districts head back to the classroom, a Katy family is spreading the word about a program that offers free mental health services.

Sondra Wilcox learned about the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, or the TCHATT program after her family suffered two huge losses.

Her husband, Brian, died after a battle with cancer in November. Three months later, Wilcox's father died after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Wilcox was very concerned about her 8-year-old daughter, Rian.

“My child has a warrior spirit about her. She doesn’t want to miss school," she said. "She wants to keep going. She doesn’t skip a beat. What’s the residual? What shows up? What shows up when she’s an eighth-grader writing in her journal in class?”

Wilcox took her concerns to Rian’s school counselor at Katy ISD, who then referred her to the TCHATT program.

Through TCHATT, students have access to free sessions with a therapist or psychiatrist in a private setting during school hours. The meetings are virtual.

Meaghan Cowles, LCSW-S, is the senior project manager for TCHATT at UTHealth Houston. She said the need for this kind of help is growing, especially among middle and high schoolers. The program is already available to K-12 students at 42 school districts in Houston and the surrounding area.

“We provide virtual mental and behavioral health services to children in schools,” Cowles said. “Anxiety, depression, disruptive behaviors, anger, trauma, grief, some do struggle with suicidal thoughts.”

Rian has been able to open up to her therapist. She asked to continue her sessions outside of school.

“I have become a single mom. That means I’m living off of a single income. This helps. I don’t have to worry if I have the $150 to pay for counseling. And I know my child’s needs are being fulfilled,” Sondra said.

Here are some things to know about when and how to use TCHATT, according to the TCMHCC website:

Who Can Access TCHATT

TCHATT is not available to all students in Texas. The Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium provided a map for you to see if your school or school district is enrolled or soon-to-be enrolled.

When to Use TCHATT

Call TCHATT any time behaviors are seen or reported that have you concerned for a student’s mental health.

How to use TCHATT?

Share your concern with your school’s designated TCHATT liaison, or refer the student to your school’s designated TCHATT liaison. The school TCHATT liaison will ensure required consent forms have been

signed by the appropriate party (i.e., student, parent, guardian). If the parent/ guardian agrees to TCHATT, the liaison will collect some basic information to share with TCHATT. The school TCHATT liaison then calls TCHATT.

When the School TCHATT Liaison Calls TCHATT

For urgent issues, further screening via telemedicine will be scheduled with the most appropriate TCHATT mental health specialist.

For less urgent issues, we will schedule an assessment of the mental health needs.

After a TCHATT Encounter, TCHATT staff may refer the student to a local pediatric psychiatrist or other mental health professional; a local pediatrician with support from pediatric psychiatry faculty; or the local mental health community center.