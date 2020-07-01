HOUSTON — The flu or allergies? That’s the big question many are having right now. That’s because the symptoms for both are very similar.

“We do see that quite a bit," said Dr. Michael Chang, assistant professor of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. "They've got running nose and congestion, and they will come in and say, 'Hey, I think I have the flu.'"

Although flu season is in full swing, so is allergy season.

“Right now there is a lot of mountain cedar pollen in the air. You have a lot of upper respiratory symptoms that can be similar to respiratory viruses,” Dr. Chang said.

Doctors tell us the flu is caused by a virus, and allergies are caused by your immune system reacting to a trigger. Although the symptoms are similar, doctors look for two specific things that help them tell the difference.

“The two things we look for as providers is fever and muscle aches,” said Dr. Susan Wootton, associate professor of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

Although all of the symptoms might make you feel very uncomfortable, doctors say most people will just know it’s the flu.

“With the flu, it comes on very abruptly. One day you are fine. The next day you feel like you got hit by a truck. It’s a very different presentation from allergies which may be more subtle or more slow onset,” Dr. Wootton said.

If you’re not sure, you can always go to your primary care physician to get tested for the flu. Doctors say it’s still not too late to get your flu shot if you have not done so. They also recommend people wash their hands constantly throughout the day to prevent from getting sick.

