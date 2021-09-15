First West Nile virus death reported in Montgomery County in 2021, health department confirms

A man in his 80s died in Montgomery County, according to health officials. He is the first person to die and the second confirmed case in the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man in his 80s is the first reported West Nile virus death in Montgomery County this year, according to health officials.

The man lived in the 77382 ZIP code, the Montgomery County Public Health District said.

It's the second confirmed West Nile case in the county, officials said. Last month, a woman in her 60s was hospitalized but has since been released. She lives in the 77365 ZIP code of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County health officials said there were five confirmed cases of West Nile in the fall and winter of 2020.

What is West Nile virus?

According to the Montgomery County Public Health District:

West Nile virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between 3 and 14 days after they are bitten. According to the CDC, approximately 80 percent of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness.

West Nile virus symptoms

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms can last up to several weeks. Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of those infected can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis. These symptoms can last for several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

If you develop symptoms of severe WNV illness, such as unusually severe headaches or confusion, seek medical attention immediately. The majority of milder WNV illnesses improve on their own.

According to the CDC, the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Avoid bites by using insect repellants, wearing protective clothing when outdoors and emptying standing water outside of your home.