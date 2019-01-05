HOUSTON — Millions of Americans suffer from insomnia, and many depend on medications to get them through the night.

For years, health regulators have warned about the possible side effects. Now they've issued their strongest warning yet.

Prescriptions like Ambien, Lunesta and Sonata will now come with a "black box warning." It will alert patients about potentially dangerous behaviors like sleepwalking, sleep-eating and even sleep-driving.

Sleep disorder experts say the FDA warning is an important reminder that medication should not be the only tool for addressing insomnia.

"10 to 15 percent of adults in America have a chronic insomnia disorder, and very often, they’ve been treated with these medications as a first-line therapy,” said Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer of the Sleep Disorders Center at Cleveland Clinic. “Other treatments – not medicine – but behavioral therapies work as well, if not better, long term.”

Those therapies include relaxation techniques and creating a better sleep environment.

