FDA approves first new Alzheimer's Disease medication in nearly 20 years

It’s called Aduhelm, or aducanumab.

Retired physician Robert Kaminsky first noticed symptoms of cognitive loss in 2015. He decided to get an evaluation, because he has a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. He has been part of the clinical trial for aducanumab since 2016.

“At least according to friends and family, they feel I’m better off now than when I started,” said Kaminsky.

Studies have found the treatment reduces the buildup of a protein in the brain, which is a marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, some doctors aren’t convinced it actually helps with memory loss, which is why the FDA has ordered Biogen continue its trials.

Dr. Melissa Yu leads the ongoing study at Baylor College of Medicine.

“It’s a controversial medication. Not all patients will benefit. Some will be some side effects, but there will be a subset of patients who will have some benefit from this medication,” said Yu, a neurologist.

She hopes this new development will make people see a doctor sooner. She’s glad to have another option to offer patients.

“We definitely have patients who show up and it’s too late. It’s too late to do some of those early interventions, because their early forgetfulness has been blown off as age related stuff,” she said.

Kaminsky is one of only 18 patients who participated in the Houston trial.