The legacy of a girl from San Antonio is living on through awareness and fundraising.

KENS 5 first met Gabriella back in 2015, when she was 5 years old and battling DIPG, a pediatric brain cancer for which the only treatment is radiation. It’s a rare form of childhood cancer and kids who are diagnosed aren’t expected to live very long.

Sadly, Gabriella passed away on November 7, 2015, almost eight months after being diagnosed.

Gabriella’s family is now making sure her spirit and legacy live on through the Gabriella’s Smile Foundation. It’s a way to help other families dealing with the terrible disease. The foundation raises money and awareness.

The foundation is putting on Gabriella’s 5k Cupcake Run on Saturday May 19. It’s happening at Bluebonnet Palace at 8:30 a.m. in Selma, Texas. You can register, or get more information at CupcakeRunSA.org.

© 2018 KENS