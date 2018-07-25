SCHERTZ, Texas -- After battling kidney stones and undergoing surgeries for years, Gina Cherry was diagnosed with medullary sponge kidney disease in 2008.

"I worked at a dialysis center, where I would eventually become a patient," said Cherry, who’s family was already working on getting her on a transplant list when the doctor told her she needed to start dialysis. "O positive has the longest wait time out of all the blood types.”

Her family was told it could be five to eight years before a perfect match was found. It was time Cherry didn't want to waste.

"When we heard that number, we thought right away we needed to start finding a living donor at that point," Cherry said.

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, nearly 115,000 men, women, and children are in need of a life-saving organ transplant. In all, 10,000 are Texans and more than 8,000 Texans are waiting for a kidney.

To increase their chances, Cherry's mother and husband printed car decals and shirts that said, "My Daughter needs a kidney type O Positive." They also shared a picture on Facebook and the post went viral.

"The first day I had it on the car, a man called me on the way to work one morning and says, ‘I don't have a kidney, but can I pray with you?’" said Shawn Cherry, Gina's husband. "And I just bawled all the way to work. And it was just touching when people reached out."

They even had a number of people get tested to see if they were a match. A close family friend was getting one final test done when Gina Cherry got the call.

"On June 28, they let me know that I had a match," Cherry recalled.

The person was already a registered donor. Due to patient privacy laws, the donor is anonymous.

"We found out after the transplant that our family friend was not a match," Cherry said. "It was all perfectly orchestrated and meant to be."

Her family believes that the sign on the car helped spread the word and could be one avenue of hope for those still waiting on that life-changing call.

"When they see the lives that they changed, when they see that mothers are able to continue raising their children, that mothers get to see their grandchildren grow up, that this was worth it," Shawn Cherry said.

Texans are encouraged to sign up and save lives as organ, eye, and tissue donors on the official Donate Life Texas registry by visiting the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance website at TOSA1.org or when renewing their license or Texas vehicle registration.

The Donate Life Texas registry is where individuals may designate their decision to become organ, eye, and tissue donors after death.

The Donate Life Texas registry is not part of the living donation process. Those seeking information on living donation can find helpful links on the official Donate Life Texas website here.

The family also credits the help of University Transplant Center to Gina's incredible surgery and recovery.

© 2018 KENS