Experts remind people to protect the elderly from respiratory illnesses during the holidays

It’s the time of the year when families come together, but with the rise in flu and COVID, experts want people to take precautions to keep the elderly safe.

'Tis the season for contagious respiratory illnesses.

"We are done with COVID but COVID is not done with us, unfortunately," Dr. Luis Ostrosky said. "We are still seeing a fair amount of flu cases and RSV and everything is converging to a rough winter with respiratory viruses."

Experts have some tips to follow this season.

"It's equally important for families who will visit their loved ones to vaccinate if they can. If they feel sick, stay home and postpone 'til they feel better," Harris County Health Department's Jennifer Keiger said.

One local business that provides caretakers to local facilities said its employees are being extra cautious with those for which they care.

"Having the utmost cleanliness .... sanitizing not so close to the seniors and washing their hands is so important," CEO and founder of Friendly Faces Quina James said.

HCHD also wants to remind people to get vaccinated and to be cautious, especially since the booster vaccine rate is not high enough.

"The elderly population in Harris County doesn’t all live in the long-term care facility. We are really stressing caregivers at home also should continue to get vaccinated and promote those preventative practices to reduce the illness," Kiger said.

HCHD said it has weekly meetings with nursing facilities to keep them updated on cases and guidelines.

If you or your loved one would like to get a free vaccine for COVID or the flu, click here.

But if you or your loved one would like to get a free vaccine for covid or the flu you can visit