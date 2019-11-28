HOUSTON — A meme tweeted out by the Girl Scouts is sparking a debate about children and consent. It reads, “Reminder: she doesn’t own anyone a hug, not even at the holidays.”

The meme goes along with an article that says, “Have you ever insisted, ‘Uncle just got here—go give him a big hug!’ or ‘Auntie gave you that nice toy, go give her a kiss,’ when you were worried your child might not offer affection on her own? If yes, you might want to reconsider the urge to do that in the future.

“Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn’t seen this person in awhile or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she “owes” another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life.”

Dr. Barbara Levinson, a licensed marriage and family therapist says there is truth in the message.

“I think it was a good message, but I think that a lot of people could take it the wrong way,” Levinson said.

According to Levinson, parents should be having conversations with their kids from a very young age about boundaries and affection.

“You tell them that their body is their own. If a kid feels uncomfortable, they shouldn’t have to do that.”

The Girl Scout’s message stirred up reactions from all sides especially when it comes to hugging family.

“I encourage it because it shows the love and relationship in the family,” said Brian Londano, a father to two little girls.

“As adults we choose what we are comfortable with so, as kids, they should be able to choose also,” said mom Roxanna Johnson.

“I don’t force them,” said Carlo Sierra, who has two daughters. “I think displaying affection with family and her growing up in that type of environment is important. Balance is important so somewhere in the middle, probably.”

Dr. Levison believes there must be boundaries no matter who the child is interacting with and if a child feels uncomfortable with something, don’t insist or force them.

“Sexual abuse occurs mainly within families. It’s not from strangers," Levison said.

Levison suggests talking to children before family or friends arrive and ask what level of affection they’re comfortable with. If hugging or kissing are uncomfortable options for them, offer other ones like a handshake, fist bump, high-5 or an air-blown kiss.

Also, tell them it’s OK not to hug or kiss someone. Levison says kids typically want to be affectionate, but sometimes, it just takes them time to warm up.

If they resist affection, ask them to explain why.

“If a child is saying, ‘I don’t feel comfortable,' then you need to listen to that child,' Levison said.

Dr. Levinson started the Center for Healthy Sexuality which is directed toward the improvement of mental and emotional wellbeing for individuals, couples, and families. Her qualifications include Ph.D, RN, LMFT, LSOTP,CSAT Supervisor, CMAT, CST Diplomate. For more information about Dr. Levison, click here.

