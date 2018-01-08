A neurosurgeon with the Texas Back Institute says a surgery he is performing could put a dent in the opioid crisis.

Through spinal cord stimulation surgery, hundreds of patients have felt less pain without using drugs.

The opioid epidemic is a growing problem. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 115 people in the United States per day die after overdosing on opioids. “The crisis is bad. I mean, we’re really at a boiling point,” said Dr. Scott Kutz, “I think the word really isn’t out about how many different people this can help and how much it can significantly reduce or eliminate the need for medications to control pain.”

He said high-frequency spine stimulation is an alternative for many candidates who experience constant pain, for example in their back.

Terry Bennett, 71, is one of his patients. He’s had severe, chronic pain for seven years. “Unbearable most of the time,” he said.

Bennett said he couldn’t turn to painkillers, knowing he’s an alcoholic. “I have an addictive personality. I’ve been in recovery for 30 some years now. I know better than to start something that I probably won’t be able to control.

He refuses to use opioids. Bennett was referred to Dr. Scott Kutz as a candidate for the stimulation surgery. He soon received the battery and electrical contact implants in June 2018. In one month, he said the pain went away by 80 percent.

Dr. Kutz hopes Bennett’s story will help others seek a more permanent solution for pain, rather than the temporary relief of opioids.

